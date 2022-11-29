Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Snap worth $148,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

