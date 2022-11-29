Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

