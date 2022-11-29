Solstein Capital LLC Invests $173,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

