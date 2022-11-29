Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.49. 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.01.
Solvay Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
