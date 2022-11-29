SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $44.60 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. SOMESING has a market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.