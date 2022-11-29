Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in November

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sonova stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 20,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Get Sonova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SONVY. Barclays raised their price objective on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.