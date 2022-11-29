Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.78 million and $338.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.11 or 0.99999494 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00245651 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00784361 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $267.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.