Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. 69,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,377. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

