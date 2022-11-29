Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

LOV stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

