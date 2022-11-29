Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 117.7% in November

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the October 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DALXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.