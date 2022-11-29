SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 17.4% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rinkey Investments owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,842. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $59.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

