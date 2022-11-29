StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

