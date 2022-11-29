StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Trading Down 7.4 %

IVC stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.49. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 141.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 158,740 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Invacare by 60.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 689,324 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Invacare by 77.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 102.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 517.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

