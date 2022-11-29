Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

