Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
