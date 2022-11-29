Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Price Performance

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

