Stratis Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002887 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.51 or 0.07506038 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033873 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076381 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00061860 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010022 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024007 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,543,457 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
