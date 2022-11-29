Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 1,516.7% in November

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 1,516.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUBCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.