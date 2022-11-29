Substratum (SUB) Price Up 6% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $289,050.83 and $32.51 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084866 USD and is up 36.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

