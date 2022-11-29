Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 37,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,659. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

