SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.03 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

