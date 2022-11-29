SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.03 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
