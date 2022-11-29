Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 175,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 33.03%. Research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

