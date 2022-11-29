Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 112,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

