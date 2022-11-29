Sycale Advisors NY LLC Buys Shares of 74,200 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,759,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.6% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.