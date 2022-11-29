Syscoin Market Capitalization Reaches $78.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $78.92 million and $1.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,460.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00676713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00255155 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,249,732 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

