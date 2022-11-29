Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $259.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,627. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.