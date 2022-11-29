Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $55.47 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $55,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $219.17. 6,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,294. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

