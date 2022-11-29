Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $472,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. 17,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -920.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

