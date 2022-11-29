Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,696. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
