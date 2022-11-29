Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,696. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.