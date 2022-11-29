TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,227 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $48.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $304,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2,120.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 885,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 845,413 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

