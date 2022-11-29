TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 180,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDH Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,649. TDH has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Get TDH alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDH stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of TDH as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.