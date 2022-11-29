Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H World Group were worth $46,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in H World Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HTHT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 32,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,730. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.