Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.61 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $32,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 57,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,118. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

