Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,920 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934,490. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

