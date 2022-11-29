Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $107,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $341.19. 50,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.74.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

