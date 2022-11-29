TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 62.6% in November

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TechnoPro Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 28,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,191. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

About TechnoPro

(Get Rating)

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

