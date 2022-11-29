Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Up 6.5%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.13. 93,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,160,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,880,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

