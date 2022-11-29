Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Tecsys Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

