Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Update

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TBAKF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries.

