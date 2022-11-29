Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Update

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ted Baker Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBAKF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.03.
About Ted Baker
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ted Baker (TBAKF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.