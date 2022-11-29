Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 15997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
