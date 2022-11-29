TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

