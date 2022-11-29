Tether Gold Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,741.52 or 0.10619565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $84.38 million and approximately $205,764.85 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.91 or 0.07441079 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00496875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.87 or 0.30222302 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.