Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Down 2.3%

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.88 and last traded at $95.93. Approximately 8,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 772,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

