Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.35% from the company’s previous close.

Tharisa stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.23 million and a P/E ratio of 260.17. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 92.75 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.31.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

