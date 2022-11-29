Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.35% from the company’s previous close.
Tharisa Price Performance
Tharisa stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.23 million and a P/E ratio of 260.17. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 92.75 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.31.
Tharisa Company Profile
