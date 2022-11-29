The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 229.0% in November

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKGFY. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.40) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,468 ($41.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,984.00.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

