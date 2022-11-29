The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 49.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $217.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

