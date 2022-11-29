The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $65,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.17. 13,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.64. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

