The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $723.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

