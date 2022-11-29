The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 301.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The OLB Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,063. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The OLB Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

