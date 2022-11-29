The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.