The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 322.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.