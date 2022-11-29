The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 322.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
